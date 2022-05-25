Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Evergy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

