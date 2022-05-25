Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

MTN opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day moving average is $284.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.