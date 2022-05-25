Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in OneSpan by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

