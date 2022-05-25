Citigroup Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

