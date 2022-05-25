Citigroup Inc. Purchases 86,566 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

