First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,720 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Horizon worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.