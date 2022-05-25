Citigroup Inc. Sells 35,118 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

