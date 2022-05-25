Citigroup Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.