Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,032,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

NYSE EQH opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

