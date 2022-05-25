TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,934 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.