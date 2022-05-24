Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,611 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Lamar Advertising worth $107,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.