Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 2,590 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 96,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

