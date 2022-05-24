O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $423.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.05 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

