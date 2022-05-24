Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,183 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $423.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.94 and its 200-day moving average is $459.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $402.05 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

