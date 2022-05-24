Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $341.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.80. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

