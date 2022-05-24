Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 26,620 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

