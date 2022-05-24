Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,950 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Waters by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT opened at $321.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.52 and its 200 day moving average is $328.23.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

