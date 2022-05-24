Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $105,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $93,376,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $248.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

