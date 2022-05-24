O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 323.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

