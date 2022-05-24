Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average is $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

