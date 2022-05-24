O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

