LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

