Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.