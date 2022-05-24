CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of CF Industries worth $112,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

