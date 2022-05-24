Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

