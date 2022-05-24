Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

RDY opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.