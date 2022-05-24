O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.