O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WPP by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WPP by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($16.11) to GBX 1,330 ($16.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

