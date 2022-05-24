O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

