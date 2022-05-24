O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,484 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

