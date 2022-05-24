Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,436 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $554.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $607.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.31. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $509.55 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

