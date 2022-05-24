O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 70,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,945 shares of company stock valued at $12,593,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.