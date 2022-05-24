Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Tenable by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after purchasing an additional 585,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,342,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,963,000 after buying an additional 448,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,056 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,958. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

