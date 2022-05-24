O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MSCI by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,112,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $417.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

