PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

