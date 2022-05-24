O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE:MAN opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

