Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

