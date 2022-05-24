507 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $341.18 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

