Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 107,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

NYSE PPG opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.