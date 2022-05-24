abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NYSE NLSN opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.