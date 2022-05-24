Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,407 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.07 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

