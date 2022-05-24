Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $99,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,370,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.