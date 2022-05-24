Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11,356.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 222,247 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

