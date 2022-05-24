Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

COF stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

