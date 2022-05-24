AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of AmerisourceBergen worth $106,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.