MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,092 shares of company stock worth $5,982,105. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

