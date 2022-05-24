Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cooper Companies worth $102,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cooper Companies by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.00.

COO opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.48.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

