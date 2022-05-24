DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.