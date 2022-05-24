Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.89.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.