Advisor Resource Council Invests $225,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

